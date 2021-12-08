salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $76,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $261.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

