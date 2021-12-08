Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salzgitter’s FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Salzgitter stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.