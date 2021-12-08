Santori & Peters Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 518.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.0% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.06. 83,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,955. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62.

