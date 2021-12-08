Santori & Peters Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.36. 2,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.