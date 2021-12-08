SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €142.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €142.00 ($159.55) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($159.55) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €137.00 ($153.93).

Shares of SAP stock traded up €3.34 ($3.75) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €119.64 ($134.43). 2,900,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion and a PE ratio of 24.77. SAP has a 52 week low of €98.69 ($110.89) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($145.78). The business has a 50 day moving average of €122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

