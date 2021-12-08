Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 1,199.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Sapiens International worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 58,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

