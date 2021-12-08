Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $94,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $1,521,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Alphabet by 43.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 207.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,945.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,861.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2,709.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.