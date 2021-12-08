Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,271.39

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,271.39 ($16.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,365 ($18.10). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,365 ($18.10), with a volume of 520,428 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,372.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,271.39.

About Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.