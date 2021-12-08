Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.11) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.53) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.45) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.01) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.87 ($8.85).

Shares of SHA stock traded up €0.20 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €7.25 ($8.15). 631,734 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.32. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($18.81).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

