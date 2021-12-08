Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCFLF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.13. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.