Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Trimmed by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,363 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 4.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. 46,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,912. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

