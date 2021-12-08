Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 9.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

