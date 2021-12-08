Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Santori & Peters Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Santori & Peters Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

SCHX traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $112.18. 6,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

