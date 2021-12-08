Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.750-$6.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

