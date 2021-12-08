Scott G. Stephenson Sells 57,920 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,101,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
VRSK stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.05. 1,054,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,418. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.12.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.
VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
