ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Trading Up 1.6%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM)’s share price was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 22,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62.

About ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM)

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ScoZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScoZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.