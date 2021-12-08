ScPrime Trading 27.2% Lower This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $26.37 million and $13,821.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00030915 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000660 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,225,010 coins and its circulating supply is 39,541,399 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

