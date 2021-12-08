Scry.info Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $37,786.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scry.info has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scry.info Coin Profile

DDD is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

