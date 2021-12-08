Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 751.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,041,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,116 shares of company stock valued at $69,074,088. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.31. 1,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,376. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.72 and a 200 day moving average of $161.29. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $202.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

