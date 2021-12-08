Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.49% from the stock’s previous close.

SHIP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ SHIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,389. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $166.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth about $2,404,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

