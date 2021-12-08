Secret Reaches Market Cap of $744.36 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Secret has a total market cap of $744.36 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.97 or 0.00009793 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00290803 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011101 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003777 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000193 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

