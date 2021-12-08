SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Eugenie Levin Sells 1,000 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $19,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $20,690.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $125,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

SEMR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. 286,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,344. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEMrush by 803.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SEMrush by 4,323.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 502,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.