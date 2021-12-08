Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran Sells 10,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.70. The company had a trading volume of 348,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
