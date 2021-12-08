Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran Sells 10,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.70. The company had a trading volume of 348,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Semtech by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after acquiring an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

