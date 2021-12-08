Sentinel Chain Reaches Market Cap of $239,129.74 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $239,129.74 and $36,973.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.32 or 0.00222622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

