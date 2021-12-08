Sentinel Hits Market Cap of $104.00 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $104.00 million and $4.23 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,557,232,593 coins and its circulating supply is 5,957,174,813 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

