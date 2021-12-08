Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $78.29 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.29 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

