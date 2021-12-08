SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on S shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S stock traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.69. 210,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,655. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

