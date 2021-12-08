SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on S. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

NYSE S traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,655. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

