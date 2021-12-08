SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of S opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

