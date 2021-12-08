SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

S stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,218,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,164. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

