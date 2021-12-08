SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

S opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

