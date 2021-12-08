SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

SentinelOne stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

