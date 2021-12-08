SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.04, but opened at $45.85. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. SentinelOne shares last traded at $46.41, with a volume of 79,509 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on S. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

