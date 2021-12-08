Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.41

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.41 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 68.70 ($0.91). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.89), with a volume of 143,124 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.99) target price on shares of Serabi Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.74 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70.

In related news, insider Michael Hodgson acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($44,556.42).

Serabi Gold Company Profile (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

