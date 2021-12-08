Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stake Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,014 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.26% of Service Properties Trust worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 65.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 571.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 175,591 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,499,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 133,342 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 37,868 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 104,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SVC opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.35. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.