ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $890,777.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $665.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,733. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.73. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.83, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

