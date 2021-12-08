Shadow Token (SHDW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $172.00

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Shadow Token has a total market capitalization of $249,336.47 and approximately $172.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadow Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shadow Token has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.53 or 0.08651831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00080251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,154.75 or 1.00529172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com . Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

