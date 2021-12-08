Shadows (DOWS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $217,507.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00045249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.00217762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

