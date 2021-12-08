Sharder (SS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54,537.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Sharder has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $54,537.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00044518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00219884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

SS is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

