Sheila Mae Anderson Acquires 3,000 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CFO Sheila Mae Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $13,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DAKT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. 11,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,603. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $235.51 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

