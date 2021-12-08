Sheila Mae Anderson Acquires 3,000 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CFO Sheila Mae Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $13,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:DAKT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. 11,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,603. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $235.51 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.17%.
About Daktronics
Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
