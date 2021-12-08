Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 241,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,975 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after buying an additional 1,701,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 20.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

