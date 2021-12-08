Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.43. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 409,769 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on S. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$166.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$20.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.2225882 EPS for the current year.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.