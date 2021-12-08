SHIELD (XSH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $155,178.19 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,415.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.11 or 0.08799114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00325441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.09 or 0.00946320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00080728 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.19 or 0.00412948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00296180 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

