Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) & Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Financial Contrast

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Resources Connection and Shift4 Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00 Shift4 Payments 0 1 8 0 2.89

Resources Connection presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.40%. Shift4 Payments has a consensus price target of $90.22, indicating a potential upside of 56.72%. Given Shift4 Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Risk & Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 5.39% 14.18% 8.89% Shift4 Payments -4.34% -3.43% -0.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resources Connection and Shift4 Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.91 $25.23 million $1.08 15.94 Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 6.23 -$18.40 million ($1.02) -56.44

Resources Connection has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift4 Payments. Shift4 Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

