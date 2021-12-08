Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

