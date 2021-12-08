Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Synectics stock opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £18.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.24. Synectics has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.50 ($2.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

In other news, insider David Bedford purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £5,250 ($6,961.94).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

