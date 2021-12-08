Showcase 1-Day Volume Tops $78,315.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $348,712.88 and $78,315.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00058076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.18 or 0.08722262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00081004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,017.79 or 1.00195369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

