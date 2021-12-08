SHPING (SHPING) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $67,172.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00224185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,182,861 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

