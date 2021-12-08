SIBCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,448.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $385,279.10 and $3,448.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,491.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.99 or 0.08720244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.00325777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $479.43 or 0.00949528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00080417 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.14 or 0.00416188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00298962 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,572,340 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.