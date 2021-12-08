Sicart Associates LLC Has $9.84 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,590 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 220.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 481,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,234. The company has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 192.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.